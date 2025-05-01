Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best summarizes the importance of meiosis to sexual reproduction?
A
It produces gametes by a single division that separates sister chromatids without reducing chromosome number.
B
It produces haploid gametes and increases genetic variation through independent assortment and crossing over.
C
It produces genetically identical diploid daughter cells for growth and tissue repair.
D
It eliminates mutations by ensuring each gene is copied without error in every generation.
1
Understand that meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells.
Recognize that meiosis involves two rounds of division: meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, and meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Note that meiosis increases genetic variation through two key processes: independent assortment (random distribution of homologous chromosomes) and crossing over (exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes).
Compare meiosis to mitosis, which produces genetically identical diploid cells for growth and repair, highlighting that meiosis produces genetically unique haploid gametes.
Conclude that the importance of meiosis in sexual reproduction lies in producing haploid gametes that contribute to genetic diversity in offspring.
