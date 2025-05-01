Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Which of the following statements about meiosis is false?
Meiosis reduces chromosome number, producing haploid cells from a diploid parent cell.
Crossing over occurs during prophase I and can increase genetic variation among gametes.
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase I of meiosis.
Independent assortment results from the random orientation of homologous chromosome pairs during metaphase I.
Step 1: Understand the stages of meiosis, focusing on the key events in each phase, especially anaphase I and anaphase II.
Step 2: Recall that during anaphase I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are pulled apart to opposite poles, but sister chromatids remain together.
Step 3: Recognize that sister chromatids separate only during anaphase II, not anaphase I.
Step 4: Review the other statements: meiosis reduces chromosome number (diploid to haploid), crossing over occurs in prophase I to increase genetic variation, and independent assortment happens during metaphase I due to random orientation of homologous pairs.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming sister chromatids separate during anaphase I, because this separation actually occurs during anaphase II.
