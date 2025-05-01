Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In classical Mendelian genetics, which of the following represents a genotype?
A
50% round : 50% wrinkled
B
Round seeds
C
A
D
Aa
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between phenotype and genotype: Phenotype refers to the observable traits (like round or wrinkled seeds), while genotype refers to the genetic makeup (the alleles an organism carries).
Identify the options given: '50% round : 50% wrinkled' describes a ratio of phenotypes, 'Round seeds' is a phenotype description, 'A' is a single allele, and 'Aa' is a combination of two alleles representing a genotype.
Recall that a genotype consists of two alleles (one from each parent) for a particular gene in diploid organisms, such as 'Aa' or 'AA' or 'aa'.
Recognize that 'Aa' represents a heterozygous genotype, which is a valid genotype notation showing the presence of two different alleles.
Conclude that among the options, 'Aa' correctly represents a genotype because it specifies the genetic composition rather than just the trait or allele alone.
