Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, what do we call the observable result of an organism's genotype (often influenced by the environment)?
A
Karyotype
B
Gamete
C
Phenotype
D
Allele
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while Phenotype refers to the observable traits or characteristics that result from the interaction of the genotype with the environment.
Recognize that a Karyotype is a visual profile of an organism's chromosomes, not the observable traits themselves.
Know that a Gamete is a reproductive cell (sperm or egg) carrying half the genetic information, not the trait expression.
Recall that an Allele is a variant form of a gene, which contributes to the genotype but is not the observable trait itself.
Conclude that the term describing the observable result of an organism's genotype, often influenced by environmental factors, is Phenotype.
