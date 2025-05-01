Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In forensic DNA profiling, how is DNA similar to a fingerprint?
It changes rapidly over a person’s lifetime, making it useful mainly for determining a person’s age.
It contains patterns (e.g., STR profiles) that are highly variable among individuals and can be used to identify a person with high confidence.
It is completely unique for every individual, including identical twins, so it always distinguishes any two people.
It is identical in all humans, so it can only be used to determine species, not individual identity.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of forensic DNA profiling: it involves analyzing specific regions of DNA that vary greatly among individuals, such as Short Tandem Repeats (STRs).
Recognize that these STR regions create unique patterns in each person’s DNA, much like the unique patterns found in fingerprints.
Note that these DNA patterns are highly variable among individuals, which allows forensic scientists to match DNA samples to specific people with high confidence.
Clarify that DNA does not change rapidly over a person’s lifetime; rather, it remains stable, making it reliable for identification purposes.
Understand that while identical twins share nearly identical DNA sequences, forensic DNA profiling focuses on regions that can still help distinguish individuals, unlike fingerprints which are unique even between twins.
