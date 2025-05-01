Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, each person’s DNA sequence is unique except for which of the following?
A
Parent and child
B
Dizygotic (fraternal) twins
C
Monozygotic (identical) twins
D
Full siblings (non-twins)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that human DNA sequences are unique to each individual, but there are exceptions where individuals share identical or nearly identical DNA.
Consider the genetic relationship between parent and child: a child inherits half of their DNA from each parent, so they share about 50% of their DNA, but their sequences are not identical.
Look at dizygotic (fraternal) twins: they develop from two different eggs fertilized by two different sperm, so they share about 50% of their DNA, similar to regular siblings, but their DNA sequences are not identical.
Examine full siblings (non-twins): like dizygotic twins, they share about 50% of their DNA on average, but their sequences are not identical.
Focus on monozygotic (identical) twins: they originate from a single fertilized egg that splits into two embryos, resulting in two individuals with nearly identical DNA sequences.
Watch next
Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia