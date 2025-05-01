Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA is considered the genetic material in most organisms. Which statement best answers the question, “Is DNA found in all living or once-living cells?”
A
Yes—DNA is found in all living cells and in most once-living cells, although some specialized living cells (e.g., mature mammalian red blood cells) lack DNA.
B
No—DNA is found only in cells that have a nucleus, so cells without nuclei never contain DNA.
C
No—DNA is found only in eukaryotic cells; prokaryotic cells do not contain DNA.
D
Yes—DNA is found in all living cells without exception.
1
Understand the question: It asks whether DNA is found in all living or once-living cells, which means considering different types of cells and their characteristics.
Recall that DNA is the molecule that carries genetic information in almost all organisms, including both prokaryotes (like bacteria) and eukaryotes (like plants and animals).
Consider exceptions: Some specialized cells, such as mature mammalian red blood cells, do not contain DNA because they lose their nuclei during development.
Evaluate the answer choices based on this knowledge: DNA is present in all living cells except for some specialized cells that lack nuclei, and it is also found in most once-living cells.
Conclude that the best answer acknowledges the presence of DNA in all living cells with the exception of some specialized cells, rather than stating DNA is only in cells with nuclei or only in eukaryotic cells.
