In animals, which type of cells undergo meiosis to produce gametes?
A
Somatic body cells such as skin or liver cells
B
Haploid gametes (sperm or eggs) dividing to make more gametes
C
Diploid germline cells in the ovaries or testes
D
Fully differentiated red blood cells producing new blood cells
1
Understand the difference between somatic cells and germline cells: Somatic cells are all body cells except the reproductive cells, while germline cells are specialized cells in the ovaries or testes that give rise to gametes.
Recall that meiosis is a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells, which is essential for sexual reproduction.
Identify that somatic cells (like skin or liver cells) undergo mitosis, not meiosis, to produce identical diploid cells for growth and repair.
Recognize that haploid gametes (sperm or eggs) do not undergo meiosis again; they are the products of meiosis and can fuse during fertilization to restore diploidy.
Conclude that diploid germline cells in the ovaries or testes are the cells that undergo meiosis to produce haploid gametes (sperm or eggs).
