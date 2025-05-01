Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During telophase II of meiosis, which event occurs in each of the two cells produced by meiosis I?
A
Homologous chromosomes separate and move to opposite poles while sister chromatids remain attached.
B
Sister chromatids align as tetrads along the metaphase plate.
C
Homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis) and crossing over occurs between non-sister chromatids.
D
Nuclear membranes reform around each set of chromosomes and the chromosomes begin to decondense, yielding four haploid nuclei overall.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis, focusing on meiosis I and meiosis II, and understand the key events that characterize each phase.
Identify that meiosis I results in two haploid cells, each containing duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids still attached).
Recognize that telophase II occurs after meiosis II, where sister chromatids finally separate, and the process concludes with four haploid nuclei.
Understand that during telophase II, nuclear membranes reform around each set of chromosomes, and chromosomes begin to decondense, preparing the cell to enter interphase or form gametes.
Compare the given options to these events, noting that homologous chromosomes separate during meiosis I, synapsis and crossing over occur during prophase I, and sister chromatids separate during anaphase II, making the nuclear membrane reformation and chromosome decondensation the correct event for telophase II.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia