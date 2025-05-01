Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
During metaphase I of meiosis, which event occurs?
Sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles as centromeres split.
DNA replication occurs to produce sister chromatids for each chromosome.
Homologous chromosome pairs (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate, with each homolog attached to spindle fibers from opposite poles.
Nuclear envelopes reform and chromosomes decondense, completing cytokinesis.
Recall the stages of meiosis I and their key events, focusing on what happens during metaphase I.
Understand that during metaphase I, homologous chromosome pairs (also called tetrads) align at the metaphase plate, which is the central plane of the cell.
Recognize that each homologous chromosome in the pair is attached to spindle fibers originating from opposite poles of the cell, ensuring proper segregation.
Note that sister chromatids remain attached at their centromeres during metaphase I; they do not separate until meiosis II.
Distinguish metaphase I from other stages: DNA replication occurs before meiosis begins, nuclear envelope reformation and chromosome decondensation happen after meiosis I, and sister chromatid separation occurs in meiosis II.
