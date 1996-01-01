Which type of bond is found between complementary nitrogenous bases in the DNA double helix?
A
Covalent bond
B
Ionic bond
C
Phosphodiester bond
D
Hydrogen bond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand consists of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases.
Identify the types of bonds in DNA: The sugar-phosphate backbone is held together by phosphodiester bonds, which are covalent bonds linking the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate of the next.
Focus on the interaction between complementary nitrogenous bases: The bases pair specifically (A with T, and G with C) across the two strands.
Recognize the bond type between complementary bases: These bases are connected by hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds and allow the strands to separate during processes like replication.
Conclude that the correct bond type between complementary nitrogenous bases in the DNA double helix is the hydrogen bond.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia