Which of the following is NOT a component of a DNA nucleotide?
A
Phosphate group
B
Nitrogenous base
C
Deoxyribose sugar
D
Amino acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a DNA nucleotide. A DNA nucleotide is composed of three main components: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Step 2: Recall the role of each component: the phosphate group links nucleotides together to form the backbone, the deoxyribose sugar provides the sugar backbone, and the nitrogenous base carries genetic information.
Step 3: Identify the option that does not fit into this structure. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, not nucleotides.
Step 4: Conclude that since amino acids are not part of the nucleotide structure, they are NOT a component of a DNA nucleotide.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct answer is 'Amino acid' because it is unrelated to the chemical structure of DNA nucleotides.
