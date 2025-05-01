Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement correctly describes differences between RNA and DNA?
A
RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose and uracil, whereas DNA is typically double-stranded and contains deoxyribose and thymine.
B
RNA uses thymine instead of uracil, while DNA uses uracil instead of thymine.
C
RNA is typically double-stranded and contains deoxyribose and thymine, whereas DNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose and uracil.
D
RNA and DNA differ only in their phosphate groups; their sugars and bases are the same.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structural differences between DNA and RNA. DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are both nucleic acids but differ in their sugar components and nitrogenous bases.
Step 2: Recall that DNA contains the sugar deoxyribose, which lacks one oxygen atom compared to ribose, the sugar found in RNA. This difference affects the stability and structure of the molecules.
Step 3: Identify the nitrogenous bases present in each molecule. DNA contains adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), while RNA contains adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). Note that RNA uses uracil instead of thymine.
Step 4: Consider the strand structure. DNA is typically double-stranded, forming a double helix, whereas RNA is usually single-stranded, allowing it to fold into various shapes for different functions.
Step 5: Use these key differences to evaluate the given statements and determine which one correctly describes the distinctions between RNA and DNA.
