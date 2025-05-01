Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Which set correctly lists the three primary types of RNA involved in gene expression?
A
DNA polymerase, RNA polymerase, ribosome
B
Exon RNA, intron RNA, promoter RNA
C
Adenine RNA, thymine RNA, cytosine RNA
D
mRNA, tRNA, rRNA
1
Understand that the question asks for the three primary types of RNA involved in gene expression, which are molecules that play distinct roles in the process of translating genetic information into proteins.
Recall the functions of different RNA types: messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome; transfer RNA (tRNA) brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis; ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is a structural and catalytic component of the ribosome.
Identify that DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase are enzymes, not types of RNA, so they are not correct answers.
Recognize that exon RNA, intron RNA, and promoter RNA are not standard classifications of RNA types involved in gene expression; exons and introns are parts of pre-mRNA, and promoters are DNA sequences, not RNA types.
Note that adenine, thymine, and cytosine are nitrogenous bases, not types of RNA molecules, and thymine is found in DNA, not RNA.
