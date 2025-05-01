Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In gene expression, what is the primary function of mRNA (messenger RNA)?
It carries the genetic code copied from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as the template for protein synthesis.
It delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome by matching anticodons to codons on the mRNA.
It removes introns and joins exons together during RNA processing in the nucleus.
It forms the catalytic core of the ribosome and catalyzes peptide bond formation during translation.
Understand that mRNA (messenger RNA) is a type of RNA involved in gene expression, specifically in the process of translating genetic information into proteins.
Recall that DNA contains the genetic code, but it cannot leave the nucleus, so a copy of this code is made in the form of mRNA during transcription.
Recognize that the primary role of mRNA is to carry this genetic code from the DNA in the nucleus to the ribosome in the cytoplasm.
At the ribosome, mRNA serves as a template that dictates the order in which amino acids are assembled to form a protein, based on the sequence of codons (three-nucleotide sequences).
Differentiate mRNA's function from other RNA types: tRNA delivers amino acids, rRNA forms the ribosome's structure and catalytic core, and other processes like RNA splicing involve different molecules.
