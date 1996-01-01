Which of the following is inherited by a diploid offspring?
A
Only a single allele for each gene
B
All chromosomes from one parent
C
Two identical alleles for every gene
D
One allele from each parent for each gene
1
Understand that a diploid organism has two sets of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent.
Recognize that each gene is located on a specific position (locus) on a chromosome, and since there are two homologous chromosomes, there are two alleles for each gene in a diploid organism.
Recall that during sexual reproduction, the offspring receives one allele for each gene from the mother and one allele for the same gene from the father, resulting in two alleles per gene in the offspring.
Eliminate options that suggest only one allele per gene or all chromosomes from one parent, as these do not reflect the diploid inheritance pattern.
Conclude that the correct inheritance pattern in a diploid offspring is receiving one allele from each parent for each gene.
