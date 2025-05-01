Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, the phenotype of an individual is best described as:
A
The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment
B
The specific DNA sequence of a single gene without considering other loci or environmental effects
C
The complete set of alleles an organism carries (its genetic makeup) regardless of trait expression
D
The process by which alleles segregate and assort during meiosis to form gametes
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of phenotype in genetics. Phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Step 2: Differentiate phenotype from genotype. The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, i.e., the specific alleles it carries, while phenotype is how those genes are expressed as traits.
Step 3: Recognize that phenotype is not just the DNA sequence of a single gene, but the overall traits that can be seen or measured, influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors.
Step 4: Note that the process of allele segregation and assortment during meiosis relates to how genetic variation is generated, but it does not define phenotype itself.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of phenotype is the observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
