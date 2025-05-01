Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
A gene can best be defined as:
A
Any stretch of DNA that is transcribed into RNA, including all introns, intergenic regions, and regulatory sequences
B
A pair of homologous chromosomes that segregate during meiosis
C
A DNA sequence at a specific locus that encodes a functional product (RNA or protein) and contributes to a heritable trait
D
A segment of DNA that always encodes a single polypeptide and contains no introns
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a gene in genetics. A gene is traditionally defined as a unit of heredity that is made up of DNA and encodes information to produce a functional product, such as RNA or protein.
Step 2: Recognize that a gene is located at a specific position (locus) on a chromosome, which is important for its identification and inheritance.
Step 3: Note that genes can include not only the coding sequences (exons) but also non-coding regions such as introns and regulatory sequences that control gene expression.
Step 4: Differentiate between the options by considering that a gene is not simply any stretch of DNA transcribed into RNA (which could include non-gene regions), nor is it a pair of chromosomes or always a single polypeptide without introns.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate definition of a gene is a DNA sequence at a specific locus that encodes a functional product (RNA or protein) and contributes to a heritable trait.
