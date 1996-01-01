Which type of weak bond holds the complementary bases together in the DNA double helix?
A
Hydrogen bonds
B
Covalent bonds
C
Disulfide bonds
D
Ionic bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, where complementary bases pair with each other across the strands.
Identify the types of bonds in DNA: The backbone of each DNA strand is held together by covalent bonds, specifically phosphodiester bonds, which are strong bonds between sugar and phosphate groups.
Focus on the interaction between complementary bases: The bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine) on opposite strands pair through weaker bonds that allow the strands to separate during processes like replication.
Recall the nature of these weak bonds: The complementary bases are held together by hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds and allow for the reversible pairing of bases.
Conclude that the correct answer is hydrogen bonds, as they specifically hold the complementary bases together in the DNA double helix.
