Electrophoresis is an extremely useful procedure when applied to analysis of nucleic acids as it can resolve molecules of different sizes with relative ease and accuracy. Large molecules migrate more slowly than small molecules in agarose gels. However, the fact that nucleic acids of the same length may exist in a variety of conformations can often complicate the interpretation of electrophoretic separations. For instance, when a single species of a bacterial plasmid is isolated from cells, the individual plasmids may exist in three forms (depending on the genotype of their host and conditions of isolation): superhelical/supercoiled (form I), nicked/open circle (form II), and linear (form III). Form I is compact and very tightly coiled, with both DNA strands continuous. Form II exists as a loose circle because one of the two DNA strands has been broken, thus releasing the supercoil. All three have the same mass, but each will migrate at a different rate through a gel. Based on your understanding of gel composition and DNA migration, predict the relative rates of migration of the three DNA structures mentioned above.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the basic structural features of DNA is true?
A
DNA is composed of two antiparallel strands forming a double helix.
B
The sugar in DNA is ribose.
C
Adenine pairs with cytosine through three hydrogen bonds.
D
The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate and lipid molecules.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the basic structure of DNA, which consists of two strands forming a double helix. These strands run in opposite directions, meaning they are antiparallel.
Recall that the sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, not ribose. Ribose is found in RNA.
Understand base pairing rules: adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) via two hydrogen bonds, and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C) via three hydrogen bonds. Adenine does not pair with cytosine.
Recognize that the backbone of DNA is made of alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups, not lipids.
Based on these points, identify the true statement as the one describing DNA as composed of two antiparallel strands forming a double helix.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
539
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following lists all the components found within all DNA nucleotides?
18
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of interaction contributes the most to holding the two strands of DNA together in the double helix?
30
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of weak bond holds the complementary bases together in the DNA double helix?
15
views
DNA Structure practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations