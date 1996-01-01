During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes line up side by side in a process called:
A
segregation
B
synapsis
C
independent assortment
D
crossing over
1
Understand the key stages of meiosis I, focusing on how homologous chromosomes behave during prophase I.
Recall that during prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up closely along their lengths, which is essential for genetic recombination.
Identify the term used to describe this pairing of homologous chromosomes side by side; this process is called \textbf{synapsis}.
Differentiate synapsis from other related processes: \textit{segregation} refers to the separation of homologous chromosomes, \textit{independent assortment} refers to the random orientation of chromosome pairs, and \textit{crossing over} is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes.
Conclude that the correct term for homologous chromosomes lining up side by side during meiosis I is \textbf{synapsis}.
