During meiosis, sister chromatids are held together by which of the following proteins?
A
Cohesin
B
Kinetochore
C
Separase
D
Condensin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sister chromatids during meiosis: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected together after DNA replication and need to be held together until they are separated during cell division.
Identify the protein responsible for holding sister chromatids together: This protein must maintain the cohesion between sister chromatids until the appropriate phase of meiosis.
Recall that Cohesin is a protein complex that forms a ring-like structure around sister chromatids, physically holding them together from the time of DNA replication until their separation.
Differentiate Cohesin from other proteins listed: Kinetochore is involved in chromosome attachment to spindle fibers, Separase is an enzyme that cleaves Cohesin to allow chromatid separation, and Condensin helps in chromosome condensation but does not hold sister chromatids together.
Conclude that the protein holding sister chromatids together during meiosis is Cohesin.
