Understand the process of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing cells with half the number of chromosomes compared to the original cell.
Recall the chromosome number in human cells: Human somatic (body) cells are diploid (2n), meaning they have two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent. Gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid (n), containing only one set of chromosomes.
Recognize the outcome of meiosis: Meiosis produces haploid cells because it involves two rounds of division (meiosis I and meiosis II) but only one round of DNA replication, resulting in cells with half the chromosome number.
Consider genetic variation: During meiosis, processes such as crossing over (exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes) and independent assortment (random distribution of chromosomes) occur, leading to genetically unique haploid cells.
Conclude that the cells produced by meiosis in humans are haploid and genetically unique, which is essential for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.
