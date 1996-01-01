Which DNA repair system is primarily responsible for correcting mismatches that occur during DNA replication?
A
Mismatch repair
B
Base excision repair
C
Nucleotide excision repair
D
Non-homologous end joining
1
Understand that DNA replication can introduce errors such as mismatched base pairs, which need to be corrected to maintain genetic fidelity.
Identify the different DNA repair systems and their primary functions: Base excision repair fixes small, non-helix-distorting base lesions; Nucleotide excision repair removes bulky helix-distorting lesions; Non-homologous end joining repairs double-strand breaks.
Recognize that the repair system specialized in detecting and correcting mismatches that escape proofreading during DNA replication is the mismatch repair system.
Recall that mismatch repair proteins scan the newly synthesized DNA strand for incorrect base pairing and excise the mismatched segment, allowing DNA polymerase to fill in the correct bases.
Conclude that among the options given, mismatch repair is the primary system responsible for correcting replication errors involving mismatched bases.
