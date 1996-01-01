Which of the following best explains how independent assortment occurs during meiosis and why it is important for genetic variation?
A
DNA replication during interphase ensures that each gamete has a unique set of alleles.
B
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase I, ensuring that each gamete receives only one copy of each gene.
C
Homologous chromosomes are randomly distributed to daughter cells during metaphase I, resulting in new combinations of maternal and paternal alleles in gametes.
D
Crossing over between non-homologous chromosomes during prophase II creates genetic diversity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that independent assortment refers to the random distribution of homologous chromosome pairs during meiosis, which contributes to genetic variation.
Recall that during metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosome pairs (each consisting of one maternal and one paternal chromosome) align randomly along the metaphase plate.
Recognize that this random alignment means the orientation of each pair is independent of others, leading to different combinations of chromosomes being segregated into daughter cells.
Note that this process results in gametes with unique combinations of maternal and paternal alleles, increasing genetic diversity in offspring.
Distinguish independent assortment from other processes such as DNA replication, separation of sister chromatids, and crossing over, understanding that independent assortment specifically involves the random distribution of homologous chromosomes during metaphase I.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia