Independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis is a result of:
A
the random orientation of homologous chromosome pairs during metaphase I
B
the replication of DNA during interphase
C
the separation of sister chromatids during anaphase II
D
crossing over between non-sister chromatids during prophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that independent assortment refers to how different genes independently separate from one another when reproductive cells develop.
Recall the stages of meiosis, focusing on metaphase I, where homologous chromosome pairs line up at the metaphase plate.
Recognize that the key event causing independent assortment is the random orientation of each homologous chromosome pair along the metaphase plate, which determines how chromosomes are distributed into daughter cells.
Note that DNA replication during interphase duplicates chromosomes but does not cause independent assortment.
Distinguish that crossing over during prophase I creates genetic variation by exchanging segments between chromatids, and separation of sister chromatids during anaphase II separates identical copies, but neither directly causes independent assortment.
