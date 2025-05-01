Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a typical diploid organism, what is the end result of meiosis (after meiosis I and II are complete)?
A
Four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells (gametes), each with half the original chromosome number
B
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells produced by two rounds of DNA replication
C
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells with the same chromosome number as the parent cell
D
Two genetically distinct haploid daughter cells formed after a single division without crossing over
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, which together reduce the chromosome number by half and increase genetic diversity.
Understand that the starting cell is diploid, meaning it has two sets of chromosomes (one from each parent). The goal of meiosis is to produce haploid cells, which contain only one set of chromosomes.
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes pair up and then separate into two daughter cells, each with half the number of chromosomes but still consisting of sister chromatids. This is the reductional division.
In meiosis II, the sister chromatids of each chromosome separate, similar to mitosis, resulting in four cells that each have a single set of chromosomes (haploid).
Because of crossing over and independent assortment during meiosis I, the four resulting haploid cells are genetically distinct from each other and from the original diploid cell.
