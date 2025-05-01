Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
An important result of meiosis is that it produces gametes that:
A
Have half the chromosome number of the parent cell and contain new allele combinations due to independent assortment and crossing over
B
Produce two diploid daughter cells that are genetically identical and used for growth and repair
C
Have the same chromosome number as the parent cell and are genetically identical to the parent cell
D
Increase the chromosome number in each generation by duplicating the genome without cell division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce gametes (sperm and egg cells) for sexual reproduction.
Recall that meiosis involves two rounds of division (meiosis I and meiosis II) but only one round of DNA replication, which results in cells with half the chromosome number of the original parent cell.
Recognize that meiosis introduces genetic variation through two key mechanisms: independent assortment (random distribution of homologous chromosomes) and crossing over (exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes).
Compare meiosis to mitosis: mitosis produces two diploid daughter cells genetically identical to the parent cell, used for growth and repair, whereas meiosis produces haploid gametes with new allele combinations.
Conclude that the correct description of meiosis is that it produces gametes with half the chromosome number of the parent cell and new allele combinations due to independent assortment and crossing over.
