Multiple Choice
In sexually reproducing organisms, the process of meiosis results in which of the following outcomes?
A
Production of four genetically diverse haploid daughter cells from one diploid parent cell
B
Production of two genetically identical diploid daughter cells from one diploid parent cell
C
Production of two genetically diverse haploid daughter cells from one diploid parent cell
D
Production of four genetically identical diploid daughter cells from one diploid parent cell
1
Step 1: Understand the starting point of meiosis. Meiosis begins with a diploid parent cell, which means it contains two sets of chromosomes (2n).
Step 2: Recognize the purpose of meiosis. The goal is to produce gametes (sex cells) that are haploid (n), containing only one set of chromosomes, to maintain chromosome number across generations.
Step 3: Recall the two main divisions in meiosis: Meiosis I and Meiosis II. Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, reducing the chromosome number from diploid to haploid, while Meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Step 4: Note the outcome of meiosis. After both divisions, one diploid parent cell produces four daughter cells, each haploid and genetically diverse due to crossing over and independent assortment.
Step 5: Compare the options given. The correct description matches the production of four genetically diverse haploid daughter cells from one diploid parent cell.
