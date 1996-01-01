Which type of mutation occurs only in gametes and can be passed on to offspring?
A
Frameshift mutation
B
Silent mutation
C
Somatic mutation
D
Germline mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between somatic and germline mutations: Somatic mutations occur in body cells and are not passed to offspring, while germline mutations occur in gametes (sperm or egg cells) and can be inherited by the next generation.
Review the types of mutations listed: Frameshift mutation and silent mutation describe the nature of the mutation at the DNA level, but do not specify whether they occur in somatic or germline cells.
Recognize that somatic mutations are restricted to non-reproductive cells and therefore cannot be passed to offspring.
Identify that the mutation type that occurs only in gametes and can be inherited is called a germline mutation.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Germline mutation' because it specifically refers to mutations in reproductive cells that can be transmitted to offspring.
