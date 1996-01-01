Which of the following is an X-linked genetic disorder?
A
Cystic fibrosis
B
Phenylketonuria (PKU)
C
Hemophilia A
D
Sickle cell anemia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an X-linked genetic disorder is: it is a condition caused by mutations in genes located on the X chromosome. Since males have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome, they are more likely to express X-linked disorders if they inherit a mutated gene on their single X chromosome.
Review each disorder listed to determine the chromosome on which the responsible gene is located:
Cystic fibrosis is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, which is located on chromosome 7, so it is an autosomal recessive disorder, not X-linked.
Phenylketonuria (PKU) results from mutations in the PAH gene on chromosome 12, making it an autosomal recessive disorder as well.
Hemophilia A is caused by mutations in the F8 gene, which is located on the X chromosome, making it a classic example of an X-linked recessive disorder.
