X-linked genes differ from Y-linked genes in which of the following ways?
A
X-linked genes are inherited exclusively from the father, while Y-linked genes are inherited from both parents.
B
X-linked genes are always dominant, while Y-linked genes are always recessive.
C
X-linked genes are present on both the X chromosomes in females, while Y-linked genes are only present on the Y chromosome in males.
D
X-linked genes determine only male-specific traits, while Y-linked genes determine female-specific traits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between X-linked and Y-linked genes by recalling their chromosomal locations: X-linked genes are located on the X chromosome, while Y-linked genes are located on the Y chromosome.
Recognize that females have two X chromosomes (XX), so X-linked genes are present in two copies in females, whereas males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), so Y-linked genes are only present in males.
Recall that X-linked genes can be inherited from both parents because females inherit one X chromosome from each parent, but Y-linked genes are inherited only from the father since only males have a Y chromosome.
Note that dominance or recessiveness is a property of specific alleles, not inherently linked to whether a gene is on the X or Y chromosome, so statements about all X-linked genes being dominant or all Y-linked genes being recessive are incorrect.
Understand that X-linked genes are not limited to male-specific traits; they can affect both males and females, while Y-linked genes typically influence male-specific traits because only males have a Y chromosome.
