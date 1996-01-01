The F1 generation differed from the F2 in Mendel's experiments in that:
the F1 generation consisted of only homozygous individuals
all individuals in the F1 generation displayed only the dominant trait
the F1 generation showed a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive traits
the F1 generation displayed both dominant and recessive traits equally
Recall Mendel's experiments involved crossing two true-breeding (homozygous) parent plants, one with the dominant trait and one with the recessive trait.
Understand that the F1 generation results from this cross, so all offspring inherit one dominant allele and one recessive allele, making them heterozygous.
Recognize that because the dominant allele masks the recessive allele in heterozygotes, all F1 individuals display the dominant trait phenotypically.
Contrast this with the F2 generation, which results from self-crossing F1 individuals, leading to a genotypic ratio of 1:2:1 (homozygous dominant : heterozygous : homozygous recessive) and a phenotypic ratio of approximately 3:1 dominant to recessive traits.
Therefore, the key difference is that the F1 generation shows only the dominant trait in all individuals, while the F2 generation shows a mixture of dominant and recessive traits in a 3:1 ratio.
