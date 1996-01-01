With respect to snapdragon flower color, which of the following inheritance patterns did Mendel's laws fail to fully explain?
A
Incomplete dominance
B
Sex-linked inheritance
C
Complete dominance
D
Codominance
1
Recall Mendel's laws, which primarily describe inheritance patterns based on complete dominance, where one allele completely masks the effect of another.
Understand that in complete dominance, the phenotype of the heterozygote is identical to the dominant homozygote, which Mendel's laws explain well.
Recognize that snapdragon flower color exhibits incomplete dominance, where the heterozygote shows an intermediate phenotype between the two homozygotes, not explained by Mendel's complete dominance model.
Differentiate incomplete dominance from codominance, where both alleles are fully expressed simultaneously, and from sex-linked inheritance, which involves genes on sex chromosomes.
Conclude that Mendel's laws fail to fully explain incomplete dominance because the heterozygote phenotype is distinct and intermediate, unlike the all-or-nothing expression Mendel described.
