In the F2 generation of Mendel's monohybrid crosses, what is the typical phenotypic ratio observed among the offspring?
A
1:1
B
2:1
C
1:2:1
D
3:1
Recall that Mendel's monohybrid cross involves a single gene with two alleles, where one allele is dominant and the other is recessive.
In the F1 generation, crossing two true-breeding parents (one dominant homozygous and one recessive homozygous) produces all heterozygous offspring with the dominant phenotype.
When the F1 heterozygotes are self-crossed to produce the F2 generation, the genotypic ratio follows Mendel's law of segregation and is typically 1:2:1 (homozygous dominant : heterozygous : homozygous recessive).
Translate the genotypic ratio into phenotypes by considering that both homozygous dominant and heterozygous individuals show the dominant phenotype, while only homozygous recessive individuals show the recessive phenotype.
Combine the dominant phenotype individuals (homozygous dominant + heterozygous) and compare to the recessive phenotype individuals to get the typical phenotypic ratio of 3:1 in the F2 generation.
