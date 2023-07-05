In this chapter, we focused on the analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes and considered important applications and findings from these endeavors. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?



How can proteomics identify differences between the number of protein-coding genes predicted for a genome and the number of proteins expressed by a genome?