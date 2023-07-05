Base-substitution mutations often change the amino acid specified by a codon. For each of the amino acid changes listed, determine which ones can result from a one–base-pair substitution. For those that can result from a one–base-pair substitution, give the possible wild-type and mutant codons, listing multiple possibilities if there is more than one option. (Use either Figure 9.13 or the genetic code in Table A to help solve this problem).
Wild-type Mutant
a. Ser Ala
b. Cys Ser
c. Pro Glu
d. Lys Stop
e. Met His
f. Met Ile
