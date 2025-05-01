Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, what type of biomolecule are DNA and RNA?
A
Nucleic acids
B
Proteins
C
Triglycerides (lipids)
D
Polysaccharides (carbohydrates)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that biomolecules are large molecules necessary for life, including proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids.
Recall that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are molecules that store and transmit genetic information.
Recognize that molecules involved in genetic information storage and transmission belong to the class called nucleic acids.
Eliminate other options: proteins are made of amino acids and function as enzymes and structural components; triglycerides are lipids used for energy storage; polysaccharides are carbohydrates used for energy and structure.
Conclude that DNA and RNA are types of nucleic acids based on their role and molecular composition.
