Multiple Choice
In the acronym DNA, what does the letter D stand for?
A
Dinucleotide
B
Disaccharide
C
Dipeptide
D
Deoxyribose
1
Understand that DNA stands for Deoxyribonucleic Acid, which is a molecule that carries genetic information.
Break down the acronym DNA into its components: D, N, and A.
Recognize that the letter D in DNA stands for 'Deoxyribose,' which is a sugar molecule that forms part of the DNA backbone.
Note that 'Dinucleotide' refers to two nucleotides linked together, 'Disaccharide' refers to two sugar molecules linked together, and 'Dipeptide' refers to two amino acids linked together, none of which correctly represent the 'D' in DNA.
Conclude that the correct meaning of 'D' in DNA is 'Deoxyribose,' the sugar component of the DNA structure.
