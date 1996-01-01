Which structure containing four chromatids forms during meiosis and is essential for crossing over?
A
Centromere
B
Spindle fiber
C
Tetrad
D
Chromatid
1
Understand that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up to exchange genetic material, a process called crossing over.
Recognize that each homologous chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, so when they pair, the structure contains four chromatids in total.
Identify that this four-chromatid structure formed by the pairing of homologous chromosomes is called a tetrad.
Know that the tetrad is essential for crossing over because it allows the exchange of genetic segments between non-sister chromatids, increasing genetic diversity.
Recall that other options like centromere (the chromosome's constricted region), spindle fiber (involved in chromosome movement), and chromatid (a single DNA molecule) do not represent the four-chromatid structure necessary for crossing over.
