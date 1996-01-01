Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the principle of independent assortment as it relates to the inheritance of genes on different chromosomes?
Which of the following gametes cannot be formed from the genotype AaBBCc?
Which of the following gametes cannot be formed from the genotype DDeeFfGG?
Which of the following gametes cannot be formed from the genotype HhJjKK?
A pure-breeding tall plant producing oval fruit as described in Problem 2 is crossed to a pure-breeding short plant producing round fruit.
If the F₁ identified in part (a) are crossed to one another, what proportion of the F₂ are expected to be short and produce round fruit? What proportion are expected to be tall and produce round fruit?