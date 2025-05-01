Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
Multiple Choice
Which of the following gametes cannot be formed from the genotype AaBBCc?
A
aBC
B
ABC
C
Abc
D
ABc
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotype given: AaBBCc. This genotype consists of three gene pairs: A/a, B/B, and C/c.
Determine the possible alleles for each gene pair: For A/a, the possible alleles are A and a. For B/B, the only allele is B. For C/c, the possible alleles are C and c.
List all possible combinations of these alleles to form gametes: Each gamete will have one allele from each gene pair. The combinations are: ABC, ABc, aBC, and aBc.
Compare the given options with the possible gametes: The options are aBC, ABC, Abc, and ABc.
Identify the gamete that cannot be formed: From the possible gametes (ABC, ABc, aBC, aBc), the gamete 'Abc' cannot be formed because the B allele is always B, not b, in the given genotype.
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Textbook Question
A pure-breeding tall plant producing oval fruit as described in Problem 2 is crossed to a pure-breeding short plant producing round fruit.
If the F₁ identified in part (a) are crossed to one another, what proportion of the F₂ are expected to be short and produce round fruit? What proportion are expected to be tall and produce round fruit?
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