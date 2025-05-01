Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During DNA replication, DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for adding complementary ______ to the growing DNA strand.
A
Ribonucleotides to extend the RNA primer along the template
B
Deoxyribonucleotides to the 3′ end of the new strand
C
Phosphate groups to break hydrogen bonds between base pairs
D
Amino acids to form new histone proteins
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase during DNA replication: DNA polymerase is the enzyme that synthesizes the new DNA strand by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall the type of nucleotides involved in DNA synthesis: DNA is composed of deoxyribonucleotides, which differ from ribonucleotides found in RNA.
Recognize that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides specifically to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand, extending it in the 5′ to 3′ direction.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding their roles: ribonucleotides are used in RNA synthesis, phosphate groups are part of the nucleotide structure but not added separately to break hydrogen bonds, and amino acids are building blocks of proteins, not DNA.
Conclude that DNA polymerase adds deoxyribonucleotides to the 3′ end of the new DNA strand during replication.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia