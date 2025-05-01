Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary function of DNA polymerase?
A
To unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs
B
To join Okazaki fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds between adjacent fragments
C
To synthesize a new DNA strand by adding deoxyribonucleotides to the 3′ end of a growing strand using a DNA template
D
To synthesize short RNA primers needed to initiate DNA synthesis
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication. DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Step 2: Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides specifically to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand, which means it synthesizes DNA in the 5′ to 3′ direction.
Step 3: Differentiate DNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in replication, such as helicase (which unwinds the DNA helix) and ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments).
Step 4: Recognize that RNA primers are synthesized by primase, not DNA polymerase, to provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of DNA polymerase is to synthesize a new DNA strand by adding deoxyribonucleotides to the 3′ end of a growing strand using the existing DNA strand as a template.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia