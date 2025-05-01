Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary function of primase?
A
To unwind the parental DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork
B
To remove RNA primers and replace them with DNA nucleotides
C
To join Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds in the sugar-phosphate backbone
D
To synthesize short RNA primers that provide a free group for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of primase in DNA replication: Primase is an enzyme that synthesizes a short RNA primer complementary to the DNA template strand.
Recognize that DNA polymerase cannot initiate DNA synthesis on its own; it requires a free 3\' hydroxyl (3\' OH) group to add nucleotides.
Identify that primase provides this free 3\' OH group by creating the RNA primer, which serves as a starting point for DNA polymerase.
Distinguish primase's function from other enzymes involved in replication, such as helicase (which unwinds DNA), DNA ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments), and DNA polymerase I (which removes RNA primers and replaces them with DNA).
Conclude that the primary function of primase is to synthesize short RNA primers that provide the free 3\' OH group necessary for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
