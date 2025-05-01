Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA replication begins at a specific DNA sequence called the:
A
Promoter
B
Telomere
C
Origin of replication
D
Centromere
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication starts at a specific site on the DNA molecule where the process of copying the DNA begins.
Recall the definitions of the given options: a Promoter is a sequence where transcription starts, a Telomere is the end of a chromosome, and a Centromere is the region where sister chromatids are held together.
Identify that the site where DNA replication initiates is called the Origin of replication, which is a specific sequence recognized by replication machinery.
Recognize that the Origin of replication allows the DNA double helix to unwind and replication forks to form, enabling the synthesis of new DNA strands.
Conclude that among the options, the Origin of replication is the correct answer because it is the starting point for DNA replication.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia