Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA replication, what is the primary function of DNA polymerase?
A
It seals nicks between Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds.
B
It lays down short RNA primers to provide a free 3′-OH for DNA synthesis.
C
It unwinds the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
D
It synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding complementary nucleotides to the 3′ end using the template strand.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication, which is to synthesize a new DNA strand complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand, meaning it works in the 5′ to 3′ direction.
Differentiate DNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in replication, such as DNA ligase (which seals nicks between Okazaki fragments), primase (which lays down RNA primers), and helicase (which unwinds the DNA helix).
Recognize that DNA polymerase requires a free 3′-OH group to add nucleotides, which is provided by the RNA primer laid down by primase.
Summarize that the primary function of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the formation of phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides, extending the new DNA strand complementary to the template.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia