The total DNA content of each daughter cell is reduced during meiosis because:
A
sister chromatids fail to separate during meiosis II
B
homologous chromosomes are separated into different cells during meiosis I
C
DNA replication does not occur before meiosis begins
D
chromosomes are degraded during cytokinesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: it is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce haploid gametes from a diploid parent cell.
Recall that before meiosis begins, DNA replication occurs during the S phase, so the DNA content initially doubles, resulting in sister chromatids.
Identify the key event in meiosis I: homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated into different cells, which reduces the chromosome number by half.
Recognize that sister chromatids separate only during meiosis II, so failure to separate sister chromatids would not reduce DNA content at meiosis I but cause other issues.
Conclude that the reduction in total DNA content per daughter cell is primarily due to the separation of homologous chromosomes during meiosis I, not due to lack of DNA replication or chromosome degradation.
