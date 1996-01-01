All of the following events occur during meiosis I EXCEPT:
A
Crossing over between homologous chromosomes
B
Formation of tetrads
C
Homologous chromosomes separate
D
Sister chromatids separate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the stages of meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I is the reductional division where homologous chromosomes separate, while meiosis II is the equational division where sister chromatids separate.
Step 2: Identify key events that occur during meiosis I: crossing over between homologous chromosomes (prophase I), formation of tetrads (pairing of homologous chromosomes in prophase I), and separation of homologous chromosomes (anaphase I).
Step 3: Recognize that sister chromatids remain attached during meiosis I and only separate during meiosis II, specifically in anaphase II.
Step 4: Compare the given options to these events and determine which event does NOT occur during meiosis I based on the definitions and timing of chromosome behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Sister chromatids separate' is the event that does not occur during meiosis I, as it happens in meiosis II.
