During meiosis, is the chromosome number doubled at any stage?
A
Yes, the chromosome number is doubled during meiosis II.
B
No, the chromosome number is reduced by half during meiosis.
C
Yes, the chromosome number is doubled during meiosis I.
D
No, the chromosome number remains the same throughout meiosis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis is a process of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce haploid gametes from diploid cells.
Understand that before meiosis begins, during the S phase of interphase, the DNA is replicated, so each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, but the chromosome number itself is not doubled; it remains the same.
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, which reduces the chromosome number from diploid (2n) to haploid (n). This is the reductional division.
During meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated, similar to mitosis, but the chromosome number remains haploid (n) because the chromatids are separated, not whole chromosomes being duplicated.
Therefore, at no stage during meiosis is the chromosome number doubled; instead, it is reduced by half during meiosis I and maintained during meiosis II.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia